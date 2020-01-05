UK PM Johnson has backed America's assassination of a top Iranian general

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is backing America's assassination of a top Iranian general, saying the military chief was "a threat to all our interests". He has warned the Iranians not to attempt “retaliation or reprisals” against America.
Key notes
- The Prime Minister said “we will not lament his death”.
- Calls for retaliation or reprisals will only lead to more violence,
- He has spoken to US President and other world leaders amid the spiralling crisis.
- Mr Johnson called for de-escalation from all sides.
- Has revealed that steps have been taken to increase the security of UK personnel and interests in the Middle East.
PM Johnson's statement
In a statement released on Sunday evening, the PM did not condemn Mr Trump's actions, saying:
- "Today I have spoken with President Macron, President Trump and Chancellor Merkel, and will be speaking with other leaders in the coming days."
- "General Qassem Soleimani posed a threat to all our interests and was responsible for a pattern of disruptive, destabilising behaviour in the region."
- "Given the leading role he has played in actions that have led to the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians and western personnel, we will not lament his death."
- "It is clear however that all calls for retaliation or reprisals will simply lead to more violence in the region and they are in no-one's interest."
- "We are in close contact with all sides to encourage de-escalation."
- "I will be speaking to other leaders and our Iraqi friends to support peace and stability."
Market implications
