UK PM Boris Johnson updates COVID-19 to public in live broadcast

UK PM Boris Johnson is addressing the nation around COVID-19 and has said, "To put it simply, the NHS will be unable to handle it, meaning more people are more likely to die." Prime Minister Johnson reluctantly has instructed everyone to say at home as part of a social distancing campaign, announcing rules and reasoning to the public which include the following:
Key comments
- It's vital to slow the spread of disease to protect NHS ability.
- From this evening, I must give the British people a simple instruction, you must stay at home.
- Many lives will be lost.
- We are strengthing our NHS.
- We are buying millions of testing kits to turn the tide of this invisible killer.
- We will beat this virus, together.
- Stay at home, protect out NHS and save lives.
- Police to have power to enforce lockdown, including use of fines.
Measures to initially last for 3-weeks.
- Shops will be closed.
- UK to close all non-essential stores, public gatherings with more than 2 people banned.
- UK PM Johnson says closing immediately all shops selling non-essential goods,including clothing and electronic stores and other premises including libraries, playgrounds and outdoor gyms, and places of worship.
- Says will stop all gathering of more than two people, except people you live with.
- Says we’ll stop all social events, including weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies, but excluding funerals.
- Says restrictions will be kept under constant review.
- Says we will look again at restrictions in three weeks.
- Says we will relax restrictions if the evidence shows we are able to.
- Says the way ahead is hard, and it is still true that many lives will sadly be lost.
- Says each and every one of us is directly enlisted in fight against coronavirus.
Only reasons to leave home
- You can Shop, infrequently as possible, food and medicine.
- Go outside for only one form of exercise a day.
- Can leave home to care for a vulnerable person.
- Can travel to and fro work, but only if necessary.
FX implications
GBP moved a little higher across the board despite the fear. The UK is now on lockdown and perhaps there is a bid in GBP as there are more guidance and clarity from the government with an action plan.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable above 1.0700 after Fed´s unlimited QE
The US Federal Reserve has launched its largest-ever easing package, meant to palliate the negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy. Speculative interest not yet convinced as Wall Street closes in the red.
USD/JPY meant to challenge the year high
Dollar’s demand continues, although at a slower pace. USD/JPY surges despite the poor performance of equities and falling Treasury yields. Market players eyeing 112.22, February’s monthly high.
Cryptocurrencies: Bullish bursts in the midst of the dark space
Bitcoin, Ether and XRP show positive signs and step down from the global sell-off. The cliffs of hell are still close, so there might be some selling aimed at shaking off the weak hands. Crypto could begin to move up at the end of this week.
Gold eases back from corrective highs, bulls stepping back in
The price of precious metals has drawn in a great deal of attention during the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent rout in financial and commodity markets.
WTI under pressure near $22.00 /bbl
Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil have started the week on the defensive, adding to Friday’s pullback and revisiting the sub-$21.00 area.