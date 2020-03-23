UK PM Boris Johnson updates COVID-19 to public in live broadcast

UK PM Boris Johnson is addressing the nation around COVID-19 and has said, "To put it simply, the NHS will be unable to handle it, meaning more people are more likely to die." Prime Minister Johnson reluctantly has instructed everyone to say at home as part of a social distancing campaign, announcing rules and reasoning to the public which include the following:

Key comments

It's vital to slow the spread of disease to protect NHS ability.

From this evening, I must give the British people a simple instruction, you must stay at home.

Many lives will be lost.

We are strengthing our NHS.

We are buying millions of testing kits to turn the tide of this invisible killer.

We will beat this virus, together.

Stay at home, protect out NHS and save lives.

Police to have power to enforce lockdown, including use of fines.

Measures to initially last for 3-weeks.

Measures to initially last for 3-weeks. Shops will be closed.

UK to close all non-essential stores, public gatherings with more than 2 people banned.

UK PM Johnson says closing immediately all shops selling non-essential goods,​including clothing and electronic stores and other premises including libraries, playgrounds and outdoor gyms, and places of worship.

Says will stop all gathering of more than two people, except people you live with.

Says we’ll stop all social events​, including weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies, but excluding funerals.

Says restrictions will be kept under constant review.

Says we will look again at restrictions in three weeks.

Says we will relax restrictions if the evidence shows we are able to.

Says the way ahead is hard, and it is still true that many lives will sadly be lost.

Says each and every one of us is directly enlisted in fight against coronavirus.

Only reasons to leave home

You can Shop, infrequently as possible, food and medicine.

Go outside for only one form of exercise a day.

Can leave home to care for a vulnerable person.

Can travel to and fro work, but only if necessary.

FX implications

GBP moved a little higher across the board despite the fear. The UK is now on lockdown and perhaps there is a bid in GBP as there are more guidance and clarity from the government with an action plan.