Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try to control a spike in COVID-19 infections by adding tough new lockdown restrictions on social gatherings across the whole of England.

These will be announced on Wednesday.

Johnson will say that from Sept. 14, groups of more than six people will be banned from meeting and fined if they fail to comply.

Market implications

The concoction of Brexit and the virus is making for treacherous long plays in the pound, but selling it at the lows is never a good idea.

The following analysis offered a bullish outlook for the cross on Monday.

However, the price has already bolted so traders wishing to avoid being trapped bulls may wish to wait it out for a correction to then assess the environment again at that stage, as detailed at the end of the article.

