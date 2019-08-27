UK opposition leaders: PM Johnson open to use anti-democratic means to force through no-deal

Confirming the latest comments from UK opposition politicians about their willingness to stop a no-deal Brexit, "The leaders of the opposition parties held a productive and detailed meeting on stopping a disastrous no-deal exit from the EU," the Labour Party, SNP, Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, the Green Party and the Independent Group for Change said in a joint statement.

"The attendees agreed that Boris Johnson has shown himself open to using anti-democratic means to force through no-deal," the statement further read.

"The attendees agreed on the urgency to act together to find practical ways to prevent no-deal, including the possibility of passing legislation and a vote of no-confidence."

The British pound seems to be reacting positively to this development. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2277, adding 0.5% on the day.