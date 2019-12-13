Analysts at TD Securities note that in the UK, Boris Johnson's Conservative party won a surprisingly robust majority in yesterday's general election, taking 364 of 650 seats (with 1 seat remaining to be counted), giving him roughly an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons.

Key Quotes

“Johnson will now reportedly push ahead with the first vote of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill next Friday 20 Dec as the government prepares for the UK to leave the EU on 31 Jan 2020. He should then be able to get any trade deal he negotiates with the EU through Parliament with this large a majority as well. This should minimise risks of a No-Deal Brexit at the end of 2020.”