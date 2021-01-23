In order to discuss further tightening of the travel restrictions, the British ministers are likely to meet on Monday, the BBC News reported on Saturday.
The government could announce a 10-day quarantine period in a hotel for incoming travelers, for which they would have to pay, the BBC said.
This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that the UK may need to implement further measures to protect its borders from new covid strains.
Meanwhile, the latest government record showed that Britain vaccinated 478,248 people in the 24 hours to Saturday with a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Market implications
The pound traders could use the above report to extend the correction from 32-month tops of 1.3746. GBP/USD closed the week 0.35% lower around 1.3685, although finished higher on the week.
