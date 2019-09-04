UK: Lawmakers reject Graham amendment to Brexit delay law

As expected, British lawmakers have rejected Graham amendment to Brexit delay bill with a majority of 430.

Although lawmakers were set to vote on the Kinnock amendment, which will give parliament chance to vote on existing Withdrawal Agreement negotiated by former Prime Minister Theresa May, Speaker just announced that the amendment had been approved without a vote.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair is moving sideways above the 1.22 handle, adding more than 1% on a daily basis while the EUR/GBP pair is erasing 0.5% around 0.9030.