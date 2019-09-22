UK Labour’s Corbyn: ‘I will be guided by my Labour Party on Brexit’

While speaking at Labour’s annual conference on Sunday, the UK opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “I am leading the party, I am proud to lead the party, I am proud of the democracy of the party and of course I will go along with whatever decision the party comes to.”

He said in response to the question asked whether the Labour Party would campaign to remain in the EU or to leave with a deal, BBC News reports.

The Cable witnessed a volatile Friday session, having reversed sharply from 11-week highs near 1.2580 to finish the week near the lower levels of 1.2470 amid trade pessimism-led risk sell-off, as markets ignored the upbeat comments from the European Union (EU) Chief Brexit negotiator Barnier.