UK Labour’s Attorney General Spokeswoman: ‘Priority is to prevent us crashing out of EU’

By Dhwani Mehta

UK Labour's Attorney General Spokeswoman recently crossed the wires, saying that “we live and breathe for a general election”.

She said that “we have to get the sequencing right to block no-deal Brexit.”

Additional Quotes:

The priority is to prevent us crashing out of the EU.

Of course, we want a general election.

We need to make sure that Johnson cannot move the date of an election until after Oct. 31.

The GBP/USD pair stalled its latest downslide but hovers close to three-year lows of 1.1973, down -0.65% on the day. 

