UK GDP arrives at 0% MoM in July vs. 0.2% expected

- UK GDP comes in at 0% MoM in July vs. 0.2% forecast.
- GBP/USD battles 1.3100 after the UK data.
The UK economy showed no growth over the month in July after stalling in June, the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Wednesday. The market forecast was for a 0.2% growth in the reported period.
Meanwhile, the Index of services (July) came in at 0.6% 3M/3M vs. June’s 0.8% print.
Other data from the UK showed that the monthly Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production fell 0.8% and 1.0%, respectively, in July. Both readings surprised markets to the downside.
Separately, the UK Goods Trade Balance came in at GBP-20.003 billion MoM in July vs. GBP-18.1 billion expected and GBP-18.894 billion prior.
Market reaction to the UK data
The Pound Sterling is unperturbed by the UK economic data. At the press time, GBP/USD is trading 0.16% higher on the day near 1.3100.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.23%
|-0.15%
|-0.86%
|-0.10%
|-0.08%
|0.06%
|-0.40%
|EUR
|0.23%
|0.08%
|-0.64%
|0.15%
|0.21%
|0.30%
|-0.17%
|GBP
|0.15%
|-0.08%
|-0.74%
|0.05%
|0.06%
|0.21%
|-0.26%
|JPY
|0.86%
|0.64%
|0.74%
|0.79%
|0.79%
|0.92%
|0.46%
|CAD
|0.10%
|-0.15%
|-0.05%
|-0.79%
|0.01%
|0.16%
|-0.32%
|AUD
|0.08%
|-0.21%
|-0.06%
|-0.79%
|-0.01%
|0.08%
|-0.33%
|NZD
|-0.06%
|-0.30%
|-0.21%
|-0.92%
|-0.16%
|-0.08%
|-0.46%
|CHF
|0.40%
|0.17%
|0.26%
|-0.46%
|0.32%
|0.33%
|0.46%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
