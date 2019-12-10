UK GDP and German ZEW amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts point out that compared to yesterday we have a busier day ahead of us with lots of interesting data releases including the UK GDP estimate for October.
Key Quotes
“In Norway, CPI inflation and the Regional Network Survey are due out at 08:00 CET and 10:00 CET, respectively, and in Sweden Prospera inflation expectations and household spending are due out at 08:00 CET and 09:30 CET, respectively. We also have Danish CPI inflation data due out at 08:00 CET.”
“Globally, we have the monthly UK GDP estimate for October at 10:30 CET. The UK PMIs suggest that underlying growth remains weak, driven by slower global growth and high Brexit uncertainty. At 11:00 CET, German ZEW expectations are due out and they are expected to show a small rebound. At 12:00 CET, US small business optimism from NFIB is due for release.”
“Note that YouGov is set to publish a new seat projection for the upcoming UK election tonight (23:00 CET). The last prediction released a couple of weeks ago showed a solid majority for the Conservatives and given that it was the only projection that correctly projected Theresa May would lose her absolute majority in 2017, investors and Brexit watchers will analyse the results thoroughly.”
