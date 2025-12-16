UK flash Composite PMI rises to 52.1, beats 51.4 estimates

United Kingdom’s (UK) preliminary S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) comes in higher at 52.1 compared to expectations of 51.4 and the November's reading of 51.2. The Services and the Manufacturing PMI jumps to 52.1 and 51.2, respectively.

"December’s flash PMI surveys brought welcome news on faster economic growth at the end of the year, with businesses buoyed in part by the post-Budget lifting of uncertainty. The PMI is consistent with GDP growth accelerating to 0.2% in December, albeit with a more modest 0.1% gain signalled for the fourth quarter as a whole," Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said.

Market reaction

GBP/USD gains further around 1.3400 following the release of the UK PMI data.