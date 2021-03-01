UK Final Manufacturing PMI beats estimates with 55.1 in Feb, GBP/USD off the lows

The UK manufacturing sector activity expanded at a faster pace than expected in the month of February, the final report from IHS Markit confirmed on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was revised higher to 55.1 in February versus 54.9 expected and 54.9 first readout.
The figure climbed to a two-month high amid the upward revision.
Key points
Growth subdued by stretched supply chains and rising costs.
Business optimism rises to near six-and-a-half year high.
Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, commented on the survey
“The UK manufacturing sector was again hit by supply chain issues, COVID-19 restrictions, stalling exports, input shortages and rising cost pressures in February. Look past the headline PMI and the survey reveals near stagnant production, widespread shipping and port delays and confusion following the end of the Brexit transition period.”
“In fact the biggest contributor to the headline PMI reading was a near-record lengthening of supplier delivery times. However, while normally a positive sign of an increasingly busy economy, the recent lengthening was far from welcome, more often than not linked to problems resulting from Brexit and COVID related.”
GBP/USD reaction
The GBP bulls found some support from the upbeat UK Final Manufacturing PMI, as GBP/USD jumped back on the bids, having hit a daily low of 1.3927 pre-data release.
The spot was last seen trading at 1.3940, up 0.06% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats below 1.4000, UK/US PMIs in focus
GBP/USD trims early Asian recovery gains while trading below 1.4000. UK Chancellor Sunak is up for £5 billion grants to businesses. US FDA approved Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine. UK/US PMIs eyed.
EUR/USD trims gains below 1.2100 ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD erases gains, having faced rejection at 1.2100 in early Asia. Weak German CPI would underscore the Fed-ECB divergence. The EUR may find bids if the ECB takes on the bond market.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. DOGE has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
XAU/USD clings to recovery gains above $1750 level, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction and recovered a part of Friday’s slump to multi-month lows. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and extended some support to the commodity. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
US Dollar Index struggles for direction just below 91.00 ahead of ISM
The greenback meets strong resistance in the vicinity of the 91.00 neighbourhood when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) at the beginning of the week.