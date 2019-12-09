The ING’s Robert Carnell casts doubts on the polls concerning the United Kingdom’s (UK) election on December 12. The reasons cited include the historical performance of the polls and a thin majority in certain seats by the ruling Conservative Party.

Key quotes

"As we head towards the polls in the UK's de-facto second referendum on Brexit, it looks as if Boris Johnson's Conservative party is heading for a majority, and therefore, Brexit will become a reality."

"The polls have been very wrong before, and there are a number of seats that the Conservatives hold by a very thin majority, so even a small underperformance in terms of votes could mean a disproportionate loss of seats and a hung parliament."

"That could hit sterling hard if it happens."