UK Brexit Party leader Farage: Will contest every seat if PM Johnson doesn't accept our leave alliance offer

While speaking at his party's election campaign launch on Friday, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said that they will be contesting every seat in parliament if Prime Minister Boris Johnson doesn't accept their "leave alliance" offer.

"We have enough money for a fully funded election campaign," Farage noted. "We are open and flexible. Where MPs oppose the Brexit deal in favour of FTA, we will view them as friends and not enemies."

The GBP/USD continues to ignore Farage's remarks and was last seen moving sideways in a tight channel a little above 1.2950. Below are some additional quotes, per Reuters.

"The real deal is a leave alliance that delivers a big majority and delivers a genuine Brexit."

"We are willing to put country before party and we put that to johnson now."

"If they dismiss this offer, we will fight on our own."