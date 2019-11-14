UK Brexit Party leader Farage: Odds are that there will be a small Conservative majority

When asked if he trusts British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, "not really," Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Thursday but added that odds were that there would be a small Conservative majority at the end of the election.
"Conservatives are trying to use all sorts of tactics to stop our people from standing in this election," Farage added.
These remarks had little to no impact on the British pound's market valuation. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading a few pips below the 1.2850 mark, staying flat on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits one-month low amid USD strength
EUR/USD is trading at a one-month low under 1.10 as the USD gains ground amid an upbeat sentiment from the Fed and trade tensions. Earlier, Germany averted recession but posted only meager 0.1% growth.
GBP/USD is battling 1.2850 after weak UK retail sales, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850 after UK retail sales disappointed with a drop of 0.1% in October. With four weeks to go, opinion polls continue showing Conservatives in the lead.
USD/JPY: Tensions between the US and China back the JPY
News indicated that US-China trade talks got interrupted by disagreement on farm purchases. US President Trump anyway, said that talks are going OK. USD/JPY bearish in the short term, key Fibonacci support at 108.50.
Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, above $1465 level
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed at the top end of its weekly trading range, around the $1466-67 region.
Crypto Today: Analysts' conflicting forecasts point to a jittery Christmas
The crypto board turns red and loses essential support lines. BTC/USD may fall below $8,600. If that happens, it could move quickly to the next congested area around $8,300