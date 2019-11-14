UK Brexit Party leader Farage: Odds are that there will be a small Conservative majority

When asked if he trusts British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, "not really," Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Thursday but added that odds were that there would be a small Conservative majority at the end of the election.

"Conservatives are trying to use all sorts of tactics to stop our people from standing in this election," Farage added.

These remarks had little to no impact on the British pound's market valuation. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading a few pips below the 1.2850 mark, staying flat on the day.