Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Rises amid trade uncertainty as SCOTUS blocks Trump tariffs

GBP/USD rises amid trade uncertainty as SCOTUS blocks Trump tariffs

The GBP/USD registers gains of 0.31% on Monday after the US Supreme Court rejected Trump’s tariffs invoked using IEEPA national emergency. In the meantime, uncertainty about trade policies keeps the US Dollar on the back foot. The pair trades at 1.3507 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3475. Read More...

Pound Sterling falls sharply after BoE Taylor’s dovish remarks

The Pound Sterling faces selling pressure against its major currency peers during the European trading session on Monday after dovish comments on interest rates from Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Alan Taylor in a fireside chat at Deutsche Bank in London. Read More...

Pound Sterling holds gains above 1.3500 amid stronger UK data, US tariff uncertainty

The GBP/USD pair holds positive ground near 1.3520 during the early European session on Monday. The major pair recovers after falling to four-week lows last week amid renewed concerns over US tariffs. The Bank of England (BoE) External Member Alan Taylor and Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank Governor Christopher Waller are set to speak later on Monday. Read More...

FXStreet Team

EUR/USD keeps the bid bias just over 1.1800

EUR/USD has started the week on a positive foot, hovering around the 1.1800 region in the latter part of Monday’s session. The pair’s recovery comes on the back of a decent decline in the US Dollar, as investors keep their attention on the evolving US–EU trade relationship after President Trump’s announcement of sweeping global tariff hikes.

GBP/USD looks stuck around 1.3500 amid firm gains

GBP/USD is pushing further north on Monday, revisiting the 1.3500 hurdle and beyond. Cable’s uptick is largely being fuelled by the broader softness in the Greenback, amid lingering uncertainty around tariffs.

Gold pops above $5,200, four-week highs

Gold is holding onto its bullish tone on Monday, reaching new multi-week highs just past the $5,200 mark per troy ounce. Fresh trade-war concerns, coupled with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, are keeping demand for the yellow metal well on the rise.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP intensify sell-off as tariff uncertainty weighs

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are trading amid increasing selling pressure at the time of writing on Monday, as investors react to fresh trade uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s push for more tariffs.

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

On February 20th, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s global tariffs under IEEPA authority were unconstitutional, effectively nullifying the framework. However, the relief was short-lived. Within hours, Trump floated a 15% blanket tariff under an alternative legal authority.

XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market

Ripple is rising above $1.40 at the time of writing on Monday amid fresh tariff-triggered headwinds in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off to $1.33, the token’s intraday low, can be attributed to macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and risk-averse sentiment among other factors.

