Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Rises amid trade uncertainty as SCOTUS blocks Trump tariffs

GBP/USD rises amid trade uncertainty as SCOTUS blocks Trump tariffs

The GBP/USD registers gains of 0.31% on Monday after the US Supreme Court rejected Trump’s tariffs invoked using IEEPA national emergency. In the meantime, uncertainty about trade policies keeps the US Dollar on the back foot. The pair trades at 1.3507 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3475. Read More...

Pound Sterling falls sharply after BoE Taylor’s dovish remarks

The Pound Sterling faces selling pressure against its major currency peers during the European trading session on Monday after dovish comments on interest rates from Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Alan Taylor in a fireside chat at Deutsche Bank in London. Read More...

Pound Sterling holds gains above 1.3500 amid stronger UK data, US tariff uncertainty

The GBP/USD pair holds positive ground near 1.3520 during the early European session on Monday. The major pair recovers after falling to four-week lows last week amid renewed concerns over US tariffs. The Bank of England (BoE) External Member Alan Taylor and Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank Governor Christopher Waller are set to speak later on Monday. Read More...