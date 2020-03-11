Two Americans and one British individual believed to be killed in rocket attack

Two Americans and one British individual believed to be killed in a rocket attack on Taji camp in Iraq, according to US officials citing preliminary information.
There are also unidentified airstrikes on PMU positions near Al-Sayyal, north of Al-Bukamal.
The BBC reports that the attack was on the Taji military camp north of Baghdad:
The US sources said an American soldier, an American contractor and a British soldier were killed but this has not been officially confirmed.
Tension has been high since the US killed senior Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad on 3 January.
A retaliatory strike on another base hosting US troops on 9 January left more than 100 soldiers suffering from traumatic brain injuries (TBI).
The UK Ministry of Defence said of the latest incident: "We can confirm we are aware of an incident involving UK service personnel at Camp Taji, Iraq. An investigation is underway, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."
Key notes on Twitter – (unverified)
- A number of air strikes target sites belonging to the Iraqi Hezbollah militia and sites belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in the south of the Syrian city of Albukamal.
- The US sources said an American soldier, an American contractor and a British soldier were killed but this has not been officially confirmed" – BBC
- US air forces target PMF, Iran backed forces in Iraq, Abul Kamal, near the Syrian Border.
- In response to the death of two Americas & one British soldier in rocket attack, F-15Es from 389 FS have carried-out a retaliatory airstrike at Al-Najba movement headquarters.
