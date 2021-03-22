Turkey’s Finance Minister Elvan: No compromise from free-market mechanism

Turkey will not do away from its free-market mechanism and a free-floating currency regime, the country’s Finance minister Lutfi Elvan said in a statement on Monday.

Additional quotes

“Fiscal policies will support monetary policies to achieve price stability.”

“The macro policy framework would continue until there is a lasting fall in inflation, which has been double-digits for most of four years.”

The Turkish lira slumped to near record lows after the weekend sacking of the hawkish central bank Governor Naci Agbal.

USD/TRY corrects sharply

USD/TRY reverses some of the intraday gains to now trade at 7.9050, still adding about 10% on the day.

The lira plunged by 17% against the