Turkey’s Albayrak: GDP growth seen at 0.3% in 2020

Turkish economy is likely to expand 0.3% in 2020, said the Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday.

In the worst-case scenario, Turkey's economy could contract 1.5% in 2020, he said.

Additional quotes

Turkish GDP growth seen at 5.8% in 2021, 5% in 2023.

“Turkish unemployment rate seen at 13.8% in 2020, 12.9% in 2021.”

“Turkish inflation rate seen at 10.5% in 2020.”

“Turkish inflation rate seen at 8% in 2021, 4.9% in 2023.”

“Turkish current account deficit-to-GDP seen at -3.5% in 2020.”

Market reaction

The Turkish lira shrugs-off comments from the Finance Minister, as the rout extends into a fifth straight week.

USD/TRY refreshed record highs at 7.8542 in the last hour, now trading at 7.8473, still up 0.60% on the day.