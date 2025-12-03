Correction: About Commerzbank's Turkish Lira market commentary
(This story was corrected on December 3 at 12:40 GMT as its content was written as a preview ahead of the Turkish CPI data for November. The story shouldn't have been released as the content was out after the data release, making it outdated from the moment of its publication.)
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.