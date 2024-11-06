Trump set to become president as Harris is yet to concede

Former president Donald Trump is short of three electoral votes of the presidency.

Trump could take the election by just winning in Alaska or any other swing state.

Kamala Harris hasn't conceded yet as she is set to speak on Wednesday morning US time.

Here is a recap of what we know about the 2024 US presidential election results:

1. Results: Former US president Donald Trump is about to officially win the 2024 US presidential election. The Republican candidate has secured 267 electoral votes, just three under the 270 electoral votes needed to become president. Kamala Harris, meanwhile, has secured 224 electoral votes.

US presidential election results. Source: Associated Press

2. Paths to win: Trump holds a commanding lead in other key states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona. Winning all of them would result in a clean sweep of all key swing states. In any case, securing Alaska – a Republican stronghold – would be enough for Trump to win. Kamala Harris would need to win all remaining states in which votes are still being counted.

3. Trump declares victory: Donald Trump declared victory in his speech at the West Palm Beach convention center in Florida. "I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president," he said, adding that "America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate."

4. Harris hasn't spoken yet: Democratic candidate Kamala Harris hasn't conceded yet as her speech was postponed. Cedric Richmond, co-chair of Harris’ campaign, said that Harris would address the nation on Wednesday morning US time.