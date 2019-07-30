Trump administration will again waive nuclear sanctions on Iran – Washington Post

Despite being at odds with Iran, the US will announce later this week that it will once again waive five different nuclear-related sanctions on Iran, as per the Washington Post.

The news report said that the US President Donald Trump sided with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin while staying away from the sanctions that could trigger punitive measures on firms from Russia, China and the EU if activated.

FX implications

Amid on-going geopolitical tension between the US and Iran, such news can trim the upside push on oil prices.