Trade wars: U.S. Commerce Department said that it imposed duties on Chinese steel

- U.S. Commerce Department said that it imposed duties on Chinese and Mexican structural steel.
- People's Bank of China announced stimulus plans by way of the RRR which lifted risk appetite.
Following growing concerns over global growth, with the latest ISM Manufacturing data from the US coming below par to fall in line with a series of weak PMIs from around the globe, in the latest noise with respect to trade wars, the U.S. Commerce Department said overnight that it imposed duties on Chinese and Mexican structural steel after making a preliminary determination that producers in both countries had dumped fabricated structural steel on the U.S. market at prices below fair market value.
"The department said it imposed duties of up to 141% on Chinese structural steel and up to 31% on Mexican structural steel and will begin collecting cash deposits for imports based on those rates," according to Reuters:
Most Chinese steel products have largely been excluded from the U.S. market by prior Commerce Department anti-dumping duties and President Donald Trump’s 25 percent punitive tariffs. The latest order seeks to prevent Chinese downstream structural steel assemblies from skirting those duties and entering the United States.
Commerce found that one Chinese producer, Modern Heavy Industries (Taicang) Co Ltd, did not dump product into the United States, but it imposed dumping rates of 52% on Wison (Nanton) Heavy Industry Co Ltd and up to 141% on other Chinese fabricators.
The department is scheduled to release final anti-dumping duties in its fabricated structural steel investigation on or about Jan. 24, 2020. The U.S. International Trade Commission needs to find that American steel fabricators suffered injury from Chinese and Mexican imports for the duties to be locked in place for a five-year period.
China to aid economy
China makes Indeed, there is much focus on China's economy as well as the US and there is a great deal of focus on the Yuan currently which has hit an eleven-year low. Growth in China has slumped to its lowest level in 27 years, with its domestic GDP growing at the worst pace since 1992 - Though at 6.2%, it's still triple American growth figures. In more positive developments, the People's Bank of China announced stimulus plans by way of the bank reserve ratio (RRR) adjustments whereby a reduction in the amount of funds banks have to hold in reserve would be aimed at releasing cash into the slowing economy. In addition to the RRR cut, the cabinet called for an acceleration of the issuance of so-called special bonds by local governments that are used to pay for infrastructure spending - This news helped to lift investor spirits and buoyed global equities higher overnight - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, put on 237.45 points to reach 26,355.47, a gain of 0.9% while the S&P 500 index added 31.51 points at 2,937.78 for a 1.1% gain.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bullish reversal confirmed, eyes hurdle at 1.1064
EUR/USD closed 0.57% higher on Wednesday, confirming the bearish-to-bullish trend change signaled by the preceding day's Dragonfly Doji. The pair has also found acceptance above the Aug. 1 low of 1.1027. So, the next key resistance at 1.1064 (Aug. 22 low) could be put to test during the day ahead.
GBP/USD extends advance as Parliament blocks no-deal Brexit until Jan 2020
The GBP/USD pair extends its advance beyond 1.2220 on news that MPs approved a bill to block a no-deal Brexit until at least Jan 31, 2020. Bill now heading into the upper chamber. UK PM Johnson called for a general election on October 15.
USD/JPY: Bulls running into potential supply despite risk-on toe
USD/JPY rose from 106.05 pre-Hong Kong news which helped to spur on a risk rally across markets which helped the pair to run to a high in the 106.40s. USD/JPY is currently trading at 106.42, having started out the Asian day at 106.32.
Gold consolidates below recent highs as risk appetite returns
Gold is consolidating in early Asia following a mixed price action overnight whereby gold ended higher, but bulls capitulated from the highs as the formal withdrawal of the extradition bill in Hong Kong is catalyzing a sharp risk-on move.
US Services Purchasing Managers’ Index: The recessionary turn approaches
The Purchasing Manager’s Index is expected rise to 54.0 in August from 53.7 in July. Index has been ebbing since October 2018’s post-recession high. The US/China trade dispute impact is rising.