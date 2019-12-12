Trade: US, China reportedly agree tariff reduction. $50 billion agrifoods purchase in 2020, stocks positive

Reuters is citing sources familiar with Sino-American trade talks and details are emerging. The world's largest economies have agreed not only to refrain from new tariffs on December 15 but also remove previous ones.

Moreover, and again according to these reports, Beijing has agreed to purchase $50 billion of agricultural foods (agrifoods) from Washington in 2020.

The details sound more comprehensive than a mere trade truce and could push stocks higher. Equities have rallied on Thursday and early reports about a trade deal.