Top WH advisers considering resignations after the Capitol Hill chaos – Bloomberg

Amid the US media chatter over invoking the 25th amendment, Bloomberg reports that the top White House advisers, including Robert O'Brien, Matt Pottinger and deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell, are considering their resignations after Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol Hill.

Also, its being reported that President Donald Trump has banned Vice-President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short from entering the WH.

US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is considering calling it quits, Bloomberg reports.

Although nothing is confirmed officially about the same.

The US dollar index is attempting a bounce on the above headlines, with some nervousness creeping into the markets.

Meanwhile, AUD/USD is testing lows near 0.7790, down 0.11% so far.

