How to use the Seasonax screener function to automatically generate a list of the most promising investment opportunities in the stock market?

Choose DAX as your market. With the hopes of an eventual ceasefire in the Russian/Ukraine crisis stocks should be able to put in some gains. Let’s look at seasonal patterns for the past 15 years starting on March 9. Set the minimum and maximum time period that you want to hold the instrument ranging from 31 to 60 days. And as an optional last step, we can select the filter that will screen your results and remove all patterns with lower rates of winning trades. So, let’s go for 80%.

Now we can see that over the last 15 years, Apple has risen 12 times!

Major trade risks: Any worsening of the geopolitical risk between Russia & Ukraine would invalidate this outlook.

