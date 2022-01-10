Tilray Inc (TLRY) Stock Price and Forecast: Will TLRY earnings be strong enough?

The trend remains firmly bearish with old levels being targetted sub $5. $2.43 is the low from March 2020 and unless something changes this is where the chart is headed. A negative RSI and MACD coupled with a strong downtrend and reduced retail interest.

Tilray reports earnings before the open on Monday. Earnings per share (EPS) are expected to come in at -$0.13 while revenue is expected to be $239 million. Cantor Fitzgerald is forecasting more pain for shareholders saying ahead of earnings "Unless the company issues bullish forward commentary, we expect the stock to face pressure from the November quarter print." The opening up of cannabis markets and impending legalization has not seen the follow-through that many retail investors had hoped for. This has seen continued pressure on the stock price despite growing revenues. Revenue has grown from $47 million a year ago to the current $239 forecast. However, this has not seen a resulting profit with EPS remaining firmly in the red. The loss in quarter one increased markedly and this will need to be addressed.

Tilray stock is still falling ahead of earnings before the bell on Monday. The cannabis stock has been on a long-term decline as a result of waning retail interest. Hitting a high of $67 early last year, Tilray closed Monday at $6.42. The stock had been caught up in the meme stock madness and duly suffered the fallout when the crowd moved on.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.