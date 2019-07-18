Three key Tory members of the UK political fraternity, including the chancellor Philip Hammond and Rory Stewart, the international development secretary, are readying to resign if the Prime Minister (PM) hopeful Boris Johnson wins the race on next Wednesday, the UK Times report.

The news report further says that the resignations will deny the new PM the chance to sack the most hardline opponents of a no-deal Brexit.

FX implications

While no immediate reaction to the news was witnessed during early Asian morning on Friday, the news report increases the chances of a soft Brexit and might help the British Pound (GBP) for a short-term.