The next fortnight will see UK PM Johnson kick start the trade talks with the EU and US – The Telegraph

The Telegraph recently spread the news that the UK PM Boris Johnson is set to kick start trade talks with the US within the next two weeks, amid frustration in Number 10 at EU “time-wasting.”
Key quotes
The Prime Minister will next week (March 2) publish the Government’s ‘red lines’ for its US trade negotiations which are expected to push back on US demands for its drug and health firms to have greater access to the British market.
In an apparent nod to US concerns over Britain’s tough stance on food and agricultural standards, George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, on Sunday appeared to soften the UK’s resistance to importing American chemically-treated chicken.
FX implications
While the news should ideally help the GBP/USD pair, the buyers and the sellers are jostling around 1.2950 by the press time of early Monday as markets are more interested in coronavirus updates amid risk-off.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: On the back foot below 0.6600 amid coronavirus fears
AUD/USD declines to 0.6592 during the early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the pair remains on the back foot while extending losses after the gap-down to 0.6600 portrayed at the start of this week’s trading session.
USD/JPY extends losses below 111.50 as coronavirus spreads outside China
USD/JPY declines to 111.45, with the intra-day low of 111.28, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. That said, the pair stays under pressure as coronavirus pushes traders towards risk-safety whereas the pullback in the USD.
What you need to know for the open: Coronavirus risk-off themes rule the waves
The coronavirus remains front and centre of the theme for forex at the start of this week. Friday's close leaves a consolidative tone for today's open, if not a risk-off bias which could continue to fuel a bid into the greenback.
XAU/USD extended its run claiming two more targets and eyes 1655.00
Gold has extended its run claiming two more targets at 1630.00 and 1640.85 towards the end of last week's session an increase of approximately 4% in the week's trading session. I think gold prices have entered a new trend.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.