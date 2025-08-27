Yesterday, I wrote that I could hardly imagine a scenario in which the dollar would suddenly appreciate massively and regain its former strength. Nevertheless, we could see a correction in EUR/USD. One that comes from the euro side. I don't want to paint a bleak picture, but one issue that I have already addressed could increasingly come to the fore and weigh on the euro: the sustainability of debt in the euro zone, Commerzbank's FX analyst Antje Praefcke notes.
US D is currently the focus of attention
"The government crisis in France surrounding the essential budget consolidation to limit the rise in debt and the increase in French yields show how quickly the euro can come under downward pressure again if debt levels in the euro area get out of hand. After all, debt ratios in the euro zone are likely to rise significantly in the coming years, partly due to rising interest charges and higher defense spending. It is no use pointing the finger at debt developments in the US; instead, countries need to do their homework, especially France and Italy, and take countermeasures."
"For as worrying as the projections for US debt may be, some euro area countries are just as vulnerable. If the countries concerned fail to implement reforms, this could increase pressure on the EU to take on joint debt and on the ECB to push down yields, at least temporarily, through additional bond purchases and/or a reduction in its key interest rates – contrary to its mandate of price stability. And that, in turn, would be negative for the euro. Apart from the loss of confidence in the single currency, there has already been a debt crisis in the euro zone once before."
"I am by no means calling for a crisis and euro weakness; I am far from doing so, especially since it is time for countries to put their own houses in order and take countermeasures, even if this means painful savings and reforms. I would just like to point out that, although the dollar is currently the focus of attention when looking at EUR/USD, the euro zone also has its problems, which should not be ignored."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1600 amid French political jitters
EUR/USD extends losses and trades below 1.1600 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair faces headwinds from fresh fears of a new political crisis in France. The French minority government of PM Bayrou appears likely to be ousted in a crucial confidence vote next month. Broad US Dollar strength also adds to the pair's decline.
GBP/USD holds losses near 1.3450 amid sustained USD rebound
GBP/USD is back in the red near 1.3450 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair is undermined by a sustained rebound in the US Dollar, even as the Trump-Fed drama remains at the forefront. The focus stays on tariff headlines and Fedspeak amid a lack of significant data from both sides of the Atlantic.
Gold consolidates the pullback from two-week highs near $3,400
Gold is consolidating the pullback from the $3,400 neighbourhood, having refreshed two-week highs earlier on Wednesday. Unabated US Dollar demand weighs on the bright metal. However, concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s autonomy and latest US tariff threats could cushion any downside in Gold.
Crypto Gainers Today: Cronos, Numeraire and Hyperliquid rally as bullish news fuels momentum
Cronos (CRO), Numeraire (NMR), and Hyperliquid (HYPE) emerged as the top crypto gainers, rallying strongly on the back of bullish news and market momentum. Cronos price surges to a new yearly high following Trump Media's plans for a CRO treasury company. At the same time, Numeraire soared after securing a massive $500 million commitment from JPMorgan Asset Management.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.