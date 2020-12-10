The Bank of Canada deputy gov, Beaudry: CAD is very important for our outlook

The Bank of Canada deputy governor Paul Beaudry asked if bank is actively considering lowering the effective lower bound, says this is a potential option

He says nothing has been decided, and;

Lowering rates is one of the tools we can use, it's one thing we are considering and thinking a bit about;

Asked how concerned he is about strong c$, says exchange rate is very important for our outlook;

Strong C$ is one element of many we are looking at;

Even if monetary policy works with a lag, there is no problem about thinking we can add more stimulus if needed;

We have not looked in detail about how we would implement yield curve controls;

QE operations have a certain risk, there is implicitly a chance we could lose or gain money, says that type of risk is relatively small compared to the benefits.