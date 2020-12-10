The Bank of Canada deputy gov, Beaudry: CAD is very important for our outlook

The Bank of Canada deputy governor Paul Beaudry asked if bank is actively considering lowering the effective lower bound, says this is a potential option
He says nothing has been decided, and;
Lowering rates is one of the tools we can use, it's one thing we are considering and thinking a bit about;
Asked how concerned he is about strong c$, says exchange rate is very important for our outlook;
Strong C$ is one element of many we are looking at;
Even if monetary policy works with a lag, there is no problem about thinking we can add more stimulus if needed;
We have not looked in detail about how we would implement yield curve controls;
QE operations have a certain risk, there is implicitly a chance we could lose or gain money, says that type of risk is relatively small compared to the benefits.
BoC's Beaudry: BoC could cut rates further without going into negative territory
USD/CAD eases back from multi-year lows just above 1.2700
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes under 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.32, a fall of over 100 pips as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows
Gold edged lower during the mid-European session and dropped to the lower end of its weekly range, around the $1824 region, albeit lacked follow-through.
Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump
A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.
WTI: Off intraday top but stays mildly positive near nine-month high above $47.00
WTI bulls catch a breather after refreshing the highest levels since March 04, 2020. Risks recently benefitted from vaccine news, uncertainty over US stimulus, Brexit weigh on the mood. US dollar weakness can keep the oil bulls happy.