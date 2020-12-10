BoC's Beaudry: BoC could cut rates further without going into negative territory

The Bank of Canada (BoC) could cut rates further without going into the negative territory if the economy goes into a persistent downturn, BoC Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry said on Thursday, per Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Other options to combat a major downturn include expanding its quantitative easing program or using yield-curve targeting."
"Negative rates would not be productive in a Canadian context, barring a dramatically different set of circumstances."
"We will not overuse QE and overshoot our inflation target; exit target for qe program is tied to our inflation goals."
"We will have three options to leave the QE program; first is to reinvest any proceeds from maturing assets into new ones, maintaining level of stimulus."
"The second option is to allow maturing assets to roll off balance sheet; third option is to actively sell the assets."
"Our choice between the different options would depend on our outlook for the evolution of inflation."
"Recent positive news on vaccines represents upside risk to the outlook, could lead bank to reevaluate amount of stimulus that is needed."
"The second wave of COVID-19 in Canada will weigh on Q1 economic activity and represents important risk further out if situation becomes much worse."
"Overall level of economic activity remains largely on track with our expectations."
"We have yet to fully analyze all new information to shift our assessment in oct monetary policy report that slack will not be absorbed until some time in 2023."
Market reaction
The USD/CAD pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 0.63% on a daily basis at 1.2732.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes under 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.32, a fall of over 100 pips as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows
Gold edged lower during the mid-European session and dropped to the lower end of its weekly range, around the $1824 region, albeit lacked follow-through.
Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump
A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.
WTI: Off intraday top but stays mildly positive near nine-month high above $47.00
WTI bulls catch a breather after refreshing the highest levels since March 04, 2020. Risks recently benefitted from vaccine news, uncertainty over US stimulus, Brexit weigh on the mood. US dollar weakness can keep the oil bulls happy.