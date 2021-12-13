Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Will Tesla break $1,000

Tesla (TSLA) just cannot break below key support at $1,000.

Equity markets remain supportive with more all-time highs for the indices.

Tesla (TSLA) is still seeing selling from CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla shares are still holding above the key $1,000 level as we approach the final lap of the year. Tesla (TSLA) is up an impressive 44% so far this year in what has been the year of the mega tech names. Indeed Goldman Sachs notes this morning that five stocks account for more than half of the S&P's return since the end of April. Those names are all familiar big tech, Tesla, Microsoft, Alphabet, Nvidia, and Apple. This so-called narrowing of the returns or a lack of market breadth is often cited as a bearish factor. Goldman adds that the market cap of the top 10 stocks in the S&P make up 31% of the total S&P 500 market cap. That is the highest since 1980. While all this is beginning to sound increasingly alarmist fear not Goldman said. They estimate that this narrowing trend is set to continue and to stick with growth stocks into 2022. Tesla (TSLA) should see more benefits if that strategy is maintained, adding further to the large headache the stock gives value investors. Price/earnings multiples are out the window with Tesla. It is pure momentum.

Tesla (TSLA) chart, 15 minute

Tesla (TSLA) stock news

Not exactly stock specific but Elon Musk is Time magazine Person of the Year for 2021. Time CEO said, "Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too.".In relation to EV's the CEO added: "a market that Musk almost single-handedly created, seeing long before others the demand for clean-energy transportation that the world’s climate crisis would eventually propel."

In other more specific news, Tesla has had to stop accepting orders for new Model S and Model x orders outside North America, according to electrek. Tesla is rumoured to have a large backlog of orders. Demand obviously remains strong as more and more coutnries offer incentives for electric vehicle purchases.

Tesla (TSLA) stock forecast

We are still forecasting Tesla to return to the gap at $910 before year end. $1,000 held again on Friday but the level is seeing increasing bombardment. The more a level is test the weaker it becomes. We fear the nexttime it will go and that will signal a sharp move to $910. The stock is already well capped by the 9 and 21-day moving averages and only a break above $1063 wil change our bearish stance.

Tesla, daily chart