Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Will Tesla break $1,000

- Tesla (TSLA) just cannot break below key support at $1,000.
- Equity markets remain supportive with more all-time highs for the indices.
- Tesla (TSLA) is still seeing selling from CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla shares are still holding above the key $1,000 level as we approach the final lap of the year. Tesla (TSLA) is up an impressive 44% so far this year in what has been the year of the mega tech names. Indeed Goldman Sachs notes this morning that five stocks account for more than half of the S&P's return since the end of April. Those names are all familiar big tech, Tesla, Microsoft, Alphabet, Nvidia, and Apple. This so-called narrowing of the returns or a lack of market breadth is often cited as a bearish factor. Goldman adds that the market cap of the top 10 stocks in the S&P make up 31% of the total S&P 500 market cap. That is the highest since 1980. While all this is beginning to sound increasingly alarmist fear not Goldman said. They estimate that this narrowing trend is set to continue and to stick with growth stocks into 2022. Tesla (TSLA) should see more benefits if that strategy is maintained, adding further to the large headache the stock gives value investors. Price/earnings multiples are out the window with Tesla. It is pure momentum.
Tesla (TSLA) chart, 15 minute
Tesla (TSLA) stock news
Not exactly stock specific but Elon Musk is Time magazine Person of the Year for 2021. Time CEO said, "Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too.".In relation to EV's the CEO added: "a market that Musk almost single-handedly created, seeing long before others the demand for clean-energy transportation that the world’s climate crisis would eventually propel."
In other more specific news, Tesla has had to stop accepting orders for new Model S and Model x orders outside North America, according to electrek. Tesla is rumoured to have a large backlog of orders. Demand obviously remains strong as more and more coutnries offer incentives for electric vehicle purchases.
Tesla (TSLA) stock forecast
We are still forecasting Tesla to return to the gap at $910 before year end. $1,000 held again on Friday but the level is seeing increasing bombardment. The more a level is test the weaker it becomes. We fear the nexttime it will go and that will signal a sharp move to $910. The stock is already well capped by the 9 and 21-day moving averages and only a break above $1063 wil change our bearish stance.
Tesla, daily chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1300 following earlier drop
After starting the new week on the back foot, EUR/USD managed to erase a large portion of its daily losses in the early American session as the declining US Treasury bond yields make it difficult for the greenback to outperform its rivals. The pair is currently closing in on 1.1300.
GBP/USD edges higher as greenback loses interest
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3200 during the European trading hours but staged a rebound in the second half of the day. With the dollar struggling to preserve its strength amid falling US T-bond yields, the pair is trading above 1.3250.
Gold trades with modest gains, remains capped below 200/100-DMA Premium
Gold gained positive traction for the second successive day on Monday. Hawkish Fed expectations and renewed USD strength capped the upside. Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of the key central bank meeting.
Cryptos at risk of another crash
BTC price fails to set up a higher high as it retraces to the $48,326 support level. ETH price also retests the $3,912 foothold. XRP price breaks out of an ascending parallel channel.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?