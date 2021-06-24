Now the tricky part: where to from here? From the chart below, the move to the top of the trend line is progressing nicely after Wednesday's powerful move. The first target is resistance from $673 to $678, the long-term downward sloping trendline from the January record highs. So a big resistance zone. Breaking that should see a test of the next resistance at $715. But it should be pointed out that the move through this $673-678 area will be a lot harder than the break of $635. The volume profile on the right shows a lot of volume in this zone, so any price appreciation will be tough. Once through, and a break of $715 could again see an acceleration as volume really drops off a cliff above this level. Key support is at $635.40. Some consolidation or inside candles are likely after Wednesday's powerful move, but so long as $635.40 is held the risk-reward remains skewed to further gains.

Tesla staged an explosive move on Wednesday, powering through the key $635 resistance level we had been repeatedly identifying here at FXStreet . Hopefully, some of you caught the ride. Just to recap, in our piece from before the open yesterday when Tesla was trading in the $620s, we said, "The volume profile to the right of the chart shows how volume drops off above $635 and does not kick in until $660, so a break should accelerate." Take a bow, analyst! Seriously though, it does show the power of volume, or in this case, a lack of it. We are in general herd traders. We do not like to stand out away from the crowd, so volume attracts volume, and a lack of volume usually sees an acceleration to a high volume, equilibrium area.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.