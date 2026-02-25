Japanese Yen plummets against its peers on BoJ rate hike uncertainty

The Japanese Yen plunges against its major currency peers, is down 0.6% to near 156.80 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The USD/JPY pair strengthens as the JPY underperforms after a report from the Mainichi daily on Tuesday signaled that Japan's Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi is not in favor of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) plans to raise interest rates further.

Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.02% -0.04% 0.61% 0.00% -0.27% 0.09% 0.23% EUR -0.02% -0.06% 0.59% -0.01% -0.29% 0.07% 0.21% GBP 0.04% 0.06% 0.66% 0.04% -0.23% 0.13% 0.27% JPY -0.61% -0.59% -0.66% -0.60% -0.87% -0.52% -0.37% CAD -0.00% 0.01% -0.04% 0.60% -0.27% 0.08% 0.22% AUD 0.27% 0.29% 0.23% 0.87% 0.27% 0.36% 0.50% NZD -0.09% -0.07% -0.13% 0.52% -0.08% -0.36% 0.14% CHF -0.23% -0.21% -0.27% 0.37% -0.22% -0.50% -0.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Takaichi voiced concerns over BoJ’s intentions to hike interest rates further in her meeting with Governor Kazuo Ueda, which happened last week on February 16, the report showed.

Above that, the Japanese government has nominated two new members: Toichiro Asada and Ayano Sato to join the central bank's nine-member board, a day after the Mainichi daily report. Market participants could see the move as Japan PM Takaichi’s attempt to boost her monetary policy preferences.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar recovers its early losses and turns higher ahead of the United States (US) markets' opening. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, is up 0.1% to near 98.00.

Earlier in the day, the US Dollar dropped after United States (US) President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union (SOTU) address of his second administration before a joint session of Congress.