Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP trades higher against its peers despite BoE

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Pound Sterling trades higher against its peers despite BoE Bailey’s dovish remarks

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades higher against its major currency peers, except antipodeans, 0.23% higher to near 1.3520 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The British currency gains even as Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey has delivered dovish remarks on the monetary policy outlook.

On Tuesday, the comments from BoE’s Bailey before the Parliament’s Treasury Committee signaled that there is scope for interest rate cuts amid the expectation that inflationary pressures will return to the central bank’s 2% target. Read more...

GBP/USD extends gains for fourth consecutive day as investors watch BoE rate outlook

GBP/USD continues to rise on Wednesday, reaching 1.3516. Following recent comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, investors are seeking additional clarification on his decision to keep the rate unchanged at the last meeting. The Monetary Policy Committee left the rate unchanged, with a narrow margin.

The market expects two rate cuts in 2026, taking the rate down to 3.25%. However, the timing of the easing remains uncertain. If Bailey signals the possibility of a cut as early as March, the market could begin pricing in more than 50bps of easing this year. Read more...

GBPUSD

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD retreats below 1.1800 following earlier rebound

EUR/USD retreats below 1.1800 following earlier rebound

EUR/USD loses its recovery momentum and trades little-changed on the day below 1.1300 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The modest improvement seen in risk mood limits the US Dollar's gains and allows the pair to hold its ground.

GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3500

GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3500

GBP/USD is posting moderate gains above 1.3500 on Wednesday. The pair edges higher as the US Dollar meets fresh supply amid a modest improvement seen in risk sentiment following US President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address.

Gold rises toward $5,200, supported by geopolitics and trade jitters

Gold rises toward $5,200, supported by geopolitics and trade jitters

Gold buyers are back in the game, eyeing $5,200 and beyonf on Wednesday after seeing a correction from monthly highs on Tuesday. The US Dollar slips after Trump’s SOTU fails to impress and as AI-driven worries ease. Dovish Fed bets also weigh.  Gold looks north so long as the key 61.8% Fibo resistance at $5,142 holds on the daily chart.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple post cautious recovery amid downside risks

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple post cautious recovery amid downside risks

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are posting a cautious recovery on Wednesday following a market correction earlier this week.  BTC is approaching a key breakdown level, while ETH and XRP are rebounding from crucial support levels.

Nvidia remains at the heart of the AI boom

Nvidia remains at the heart of the AI boom

Nvidia remains at the heart of the AI boom, with Q4 revenue projected near $65.6–66.1 billion, nearly 70% higher year-over-year. But investors are watching cash flow, leverage, and broader AI adoption. Growth is strong, but the AI stress isn’t over.

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub (ATOM) price rebounds, trading above $2.05 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after undergoing a sharp correction since last week. Weakening on-chain and derivatives data support a bearish outlook, while technical analysis remains unfavorable.

