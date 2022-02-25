- Tesla bounces strongly on Thursday as markets decide to ignore Ukraine.
- TSLA stock gains 4.8% on general market bounce back.
- Shares are up more than 2% in Friday's premarket.
Tesla (TSLA) shares bounced strongly on Thursday after dropping off a cliff due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Tesla is now charging higher in Friday's premarket. TSLA stock bottomed out at $700 after opening just above it on Thursday, before spending the entire session climbing back to $800. The stock closed at $800.77, a surprising 4.8% above Wednesday. It is now up 2% in the premarket near $820.
How is Russia-Ukraine war impacting financial markets? Follow our live coverage updates!
Tesla Stock News: Odd trades
The latest news is a family affair. Trades made by CEO Elon Musk and his brother Kimble, who sits on Tesla's board, are being scrutinized by the Securites & Exchange Commission (SEC). The Wall Street Journal reports that Kimble sold $108 million worth of shares just one day before his brother Elon posted his infamous Twitter poll asking if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stake. Once the poll was answered strongly in the affirmative, Elon began selling. This caused an approximate 25% sell-off in the share price over the following month.
Daiwa Securities Group, Japan's second-biggest investment bank, plastered an outperform rating on the stock due to what it said makes the company more attractive due to the Ukraine-Russia affair. The Japanese bank gave TSLA a $900 price target, writing that "higher oil prices and potential scenario of fuel shortages, especially in Europe, could accelerate the shift to EVs. While the start of production at the Berlin plant could be delayed, recent media reports of Tesla increasing capacity at its Shanghai facility gives it more flexibility to meet European demand."
The bank also pointed to the company raising output at its Shanghai plant to 1 million units per year and increasing production to 500,000 units at its Austin plant. Currently, the Shanghai factory can produce about 450,000 units a year. One reason why increasing Shanghai output is key is that gross profit margins run at about 40% there, whereas the automaker's original factory in Fremont, California, has gross profit margins closer to 20%.
Last but not least, Tesla has lost its Director of Engineering, Brian Dow, to Generac Holdings (GNRC), a maker of energy storage systems and batteries.
Tesla Stock Forecast: Ukraine invasion provides $700 as support
One benefit of the rollercoaster ride that hit markets on Thursday is that shareholders now know where long-term support sits. Ahem, it is $700. There must have been enough automatic buying there to spur the price higher since shares were pushed up steadily to $765 by midday. The $700 mark is, however, right in line with a descending bottom side trend line in place since November 10.
The region around $945 is still the target to break back into bullish territory. This $945 mark has served as both support and resistance over the past four months going back to October. Before that, however, TSLA shares must close back above the 200-day moving average, which is now at $832.61. It broke through this moving average on Tuesday and may signal there is more downside ahead.
TSLA 1-day chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1200, as the US dollar catches a fresh bid in a renewed risk-aversion wave. Reports that Russia is closing in on Kyiv is spooking markets. US inflation and Biden-NATO meeting eyed.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
Gold relatively calm in the $1900 area as US data eyed, Russia/Ukraine war rumbles on
Gold traders are taking a breather on Friday after Thursday’s big moves, with prices near flat in the $1900 area. Focus remains on the Russia/Ukraine war as fighting intensifies and the West mulls further sanctions. Upcoming US data will also be closely watched for any implications for Fed tightening expectations.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.