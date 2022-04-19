- Tesla stock closes up nearly 2% on Monday at $1,004.29.
- TSLA CEO Elon Musk is still engaged in Twitter takeover proposal.
- Tesla's Giga Shanghai is due to begin reopening this week.
Tesla (TSLA) stock moved higher on Monday in relatively subdued trading due to the Easter break. Tesla closed up 2% on about 17 million shares traded when the average daily volume would usually be north of 25 million. However, the stock still performed well, outpacing gains made by the major indices on Monday.
Tesla Stock News
There is a lot to digest with Tesla as ever, especially when you have a CEO as colorful as Elon Musk. We have the ongoing Twitter (TWTR) takeover saga. Just for a primer, Elon Musk took a 9% stake in Twitter and then offered to buy the remaining shares for $54.20 per share. The Twitter board met to consider this and decided on rejection and to fight the bid using what is known as a poison pill mechanism. This is basically where Twitter can issue new stock to hinder any takeover bid.
In Twitter's case, the proposal kicks in if Elon (or anyone else) acquires over 15% of Twitter. Twitter (TWTR) could then issue new stock, akin to money printing, meaning the 15% stake becomes diluted and thus making it much harder for Elon Musk to follow through. This was even before Musk contemplated how to pay for the entire offer in the first place. While he is the world's richest man, most of that wealth is built on his Tesla holding. Stumping up for Twitter may necessitate selling some of that stake or obtaining financing for the deal. Given his and Tesla's status, investment banks would likely be lining up to advance funding, but Tesla shares would likely be pledged to secure any funding.
More specifically and immediately, Tesla releases Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. This quarter may escape the effects of recent lockdowns in Shanghai, which have forced Giga Shanghai to close and suspend production due to covid outbreaks. The latest information appears to be that Giga Shanghai will reopen on a phased basis this week. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, thinks the factory will not reach pre-covid capacity until mid-May. In any event, Tesla is expected to post earnings per share of $2.27 and revenue of $17.9 billion.
Tesla Stock Forecast
The series of lower highs remain in place, so we keep our bearish rating on the stock. Currently, Tesla, like much of the stock market, is in a holding phase with a breakout expected. Earnings will be the catalyst. We note that Tesla announced record deliveries of 310,000 earlier this month, which was slightly behind analysts' forecasts. Given the problems since with production lags in Shanghai, we do not expect an outperformance. In our view the risk reward is to the downside. $945 is the first key support and then $900, which is where the 200-day moving average sits. Breaking $1,152 ends the bearish thesis.
Both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Money Flow Index (MFI) gave overbought signals on the last high in the series at $1,152.
TSLA stock chart, daily
The author is short Tesla.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0800 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has lost its traction after rebounding above 1.0800 earlier in the day. The risk-averse market environment, as reflected by a more-than-1% decline in the Euro Stoxx 600 Index, and rising US Treasury bond yields make it difficult for the pair to stage a steady recovery on Tuesday.
GBP/USD pulls away from session highs, holds above 1.3000
GBP/USD has started to edge lower after rising toward mid-1.3000s in the early European morning. The greenback preserves its strength on rising US T-bond yields and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction on Tuesday.
Gold needs acceptance above $1,982 to resume the uptrend
Gold Price treads water amid a broad US dollar retreat and cautious market mood. US Treasury yields resume the uptrend, keeping XAUUSD bulls on the back foot.
This is when to buy Shiba Inu before it breaks out
Shiba Inu price undergoes a bearish wave as FED official paints a dire picture of the rate path. SHIB price is further on the backfoot as quarterly earnings put investors on edge.
HYMC stock volatile as Twitter account predicts $20 share price
Hycroft Mining (HYMC) stock spiked late last week as retail traders jumped on the potential price target of $20 placed on the stock by a Twitter trading account.