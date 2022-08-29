- Tesla falls as global equity markets roll over.
- TSLA stock split goes through with shares now trading sub-$300.
- TSLA is looking for direction around the 200-day moving average.
UPDATE: Tesla Inc finished Monday down 1.14% at $284.82 per share, as stock markets struggled for direction at the beginning of the week. Nevertheless, most global indexes closed in the red as investors struggled to digest the latest news coming from the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. After US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell announced the central bank would keep battling inflation despite the toll rate hikes could take on growth, it was the turn of European policymakers to surprise investors. Some ECB members hinted at more aggressive rate hikes, which lifted odds for a 75 bps rate hike in the Union.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day at 32,099, down 184 points or 0.57%. The S&P 500 lost 0.53% and settled at 4,034, while the Nasdaq Composite was the worst performer, ending the day down 1.02% at 12,017.
Previous update: Tesla stock is underperforming the Nasdaq to start the week. While the growth-focused index is down 0.23% one hour into Monday's session, Tesla shares are off 0.8% at $285.79. Tesla's 3-for-1 stock split does not seem to be working. The EV stock outperformed the Nasdaq on Friday, but that same verve does not appear to be making an appearance on Monday morning. Shares have traded as low as $281.70 and as high ast $287.74 in the session. Volume appears slightly above average so far.
Tesla (TSLA) stock fell on Friday in line with the broad equity market sell-off. Jay Powell turned extra hawkish on equities and did the job of taking out any remaining bulls. Tesla with its larger retail following was always likely to be a holdout, so it proved on Friday with it outperforming a stumbling Nasdaq. The index lost 4%, while Tesla only sold off less than 3%. This may have had something to do wit the 3:1 stock split, which always appeals to human emotions.
Tesla stock news
The more negative read-through is the continued slide into the close for all equities and Tesla. The stock opened at $297.40 and even staged a brief rally but was quickly rejected. From there it was one-way traffic to the sell side with Tesla closing at more or less the low of the day. This usually leads to follow on selling in the next session. Tesla is down over 2% in Monday's premarket, so it looks like this particular trend is holding for now. The inflation reduction act may have given a kicker to green energy and EV stocks, but despite this we see too many headwinds in the form of a general market sell-off.
Tesla stock forecast
First, the downtrend remains in place. We now have a flag formation between $315 and $281. A break lower targets $240 and a break higher targets $350. Currently, Tesla is in neutral as it searches for direction around the 200-day moving average. We feel the downside has a higher probability due to the bearish divergence from the Relative Strength Index (RSI) last week and the now the negative backdrop for equities. However, we need a move lower from here to confirm this, so we would look for a break of $281 to confirm. This confirms the double top at $314 and the bearish divergence we got from the second top at $314. That would then target the lower end of the range with some volume profile support at $240 to $220 before an obvious test of $200 if Tesla continues to move lower.
Tesla chart, daily
The author is short Tesla.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD establishes above 50-EMA for a fresh rally, 0.7000 eyed
The AUD/USD pair is displaying a balanced profile after a meaningful pullback from Monday’s low near 0.6840. The asset is indicating signs of a squeeze in volatility amid a consolidation phase after failing to overstep the immediate hurdle of 0.6920.
EUR/USD struggles around parity amid hawkish ECB/Fed speakers, German inflation eyed
EUR/USD buyers seem to catch a breather after a volatile start to the NFP week. The major currency pair initially slumped towards the one-week low before closing the day with mild gains around the parity levels, not to forget the retreat from 1.0029.
Gold bulls pull out at key daily resistance
Gold trades heavy in a bearish territory with potential demand sighted at around $1,710. Powell's Jackson Hole speech has reinforced the message that multiple and sizable hikes are still in the pipeline, supporting the greenback.
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin crumble under pressure from Powell’s speech
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin prices are struggling to recover from a slump after the recent bloodbath that hit the crypto market. The Fed Chairman’s speech fueled the dip in dog-themed cryptocurrencies.
The unfortunate costs of reducing inflation
It was never going to be a good start to the week for risky assets, when the Chairman of the Federal Reserve said that the Fed would direct all its efforts to bring down inflation, which would mean a period of below-trend growth and a softening of labour market conditions.