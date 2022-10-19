- TSLA stock closes slightly higher on Tuesday.
- Tesla is due to release earnings after the market closes on Wednesday.
- Delivery numbers already disappointed earlier in the month.
All eyes will turn to Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday as the FANGT sector looks to reestablish its leadership role in the overall health of the stock market. So far, fallen angel Netflix (NFLX) has kept up its side of the bargain with strong subscriber numbers seeing the stock rocket by up to 14% in Tuesday's afterhours session. Some worrying rumors have been circulating about Apple (AAPL) cutting iPhone production numbers, so we will have to bide our time there. Tesla has already perhaps gotten some bad news out of the way when it fell sharply following the release of delivery numbers earlier this month.
Tesla stock news
Deliveries for Q3 fell short of what analysts had been expecting – 343,830 versus 358,000 expected. Tesla also produced 365,923, so the reduced delivery numbers raised some concerns among investors. Tesla's stock price immediately fell just under 9% the next trading session and has been under constant selling pressure since. For Q3 earnings, the expectation is for EPS to hit $1.01 and revenue to come in at $22 billion.
Elon Musk has apparently confirmed on Twitter he will attend the conference call. Investors will be looking for a range of clues for future performance. FX headwinds are a thorn for all US-based globalized companies, and if not hedged FX headwinds are posing significant challenges. Updates about the demand profile in China are also crucial as this is an increasingly important market for Tesla.
Given the already sharp sell-off following delivery news, it would appear to slant the risk-reward slightly to the upside in my view. Elon Musk is always upbeat and is likely to remain so. Whether this is enough to fend off some of the doubters remains to be seen. Wall Street remains of a similar view despite some concern over these delivery numbers. Morgan Stanley had said that Tesla was looking at demand destruction, but Citi and Wedbush remain positive on the prospects post-earnings.
Tesla stock forecast
The key support at $207 has again been held, and that level becomes key. If Tesla breaks lower, then it will likely test the lower end of the trend support and 200-week moving average at $160. Already we see both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic showing a modest oversold signal. Holding $207 can see Tesla test $254 reasonably quickly as trend-following and some short covering pushes the move higher.
Tesla (TSLA) stock daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 0.9800 after mixed EU inflation
EUR/USD remains on the back foot amid cautious optimism and the resurgent US dollar. Hawkish ECB expectations fail to lure EUR buyers amid surging US Treasury yields. Eurozone Sept final inflation was revised down slightly to 9.9% YoY. US data, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD slides below 1.1300 on hot UK inflation, USD rebound
GBP/USD is accelerating a decline below 1.1300 on a hotter UK inflation release. The UK CPI data puts the BOE in a tough spot following the government's fiscal and political fiasco. A mixed market mood and the US dollar rebound are weighing on the pair.
Gold seems vulnerable near multi-week low amid rate hike jitters
Gold comes under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and drops to a three-week low during the early European session. The XAU/USD is currently trading just above the $1,640 level and is pressured by a combination of factors.
Could BTC be headed to $13,000 in the global liquidity crunch?
BTC is heavily influenced by liquidity conditions. The global liquidity crunch has impacted Bitcoin price in a major way and, as a result, analysts are presenting a bearish outlook for BTC.
Tesla stock on edge ahead of Q3 release post-market
All eyes will turn to Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday as the FANGT sector looks to reestablish its leadership role in the overall health of the stock market. So far, fallen angel Netflix (NFLX) has kept up its side of the bargain with strong subscriber numbers seeing the stock rocket by up to 14%.