Technical Elliott Wave Analysis: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Square, Facebook and Tesla [Video]

Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Tesla Facebook & Microsoft Elliott Wave Analysis.
Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB) & Microsoft (MSFT) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Day Trading Strategies.
US Stocks Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOG, Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Facebook FB, Tesla TSLA. Elliott Wave Analysis counts below.
Stocks analysis overview: Risk on.
US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis:
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave c) of 2.
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave Wave1 of (5).
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave (iii) of v) of 3 of (5).
Microsoft MSFT Elliott Wave (v) of iii) of 1 of (5).
Facebook FB Elliott Wave i) of (5).
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave (v) of iii) of 3 of (5).
Video Chapters:
00:00 NASDAQ 100 Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
01:35 Amazon Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
07:28 Alphabet Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
11:20 Apple Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
22:40 Facebook Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
28:31 Tesla Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
18:08 Microsoft Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
15:00 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.
Trading Tip:
"Trading is not for the dabblers, the dreamers, or the desperate. It requires, above all, one steadfast trait of dedication. So if you are going to trade, trade like you mean it."
