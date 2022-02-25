Technical analysis: Will the Deutsche Telekom (DTE Stock) stock price continue retreating?

Deutsche Telekom AG technical analysis summary
Buy Stop: Above 15.94
Stop Loss: Below 15.14
|Indicator
|Signal
|Stochastic
|Buy
|Fractals
|Neutral
Deutsche Telekom AG chart analysis
The technical analysis of the Deutsche Telekom stock price chart on daily timeframe shows #D-DTE, Daily is testing the support line. We believe the bullish momentum will resume after the price breaches above the support at 15.94. This level can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 15.14. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved every day to the next fractal low indicator. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level (15.14) without reaching the order (15.94), we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of stocks - Deutsche Telekom AG
Deutsche Telekom stock declined while the company reported better than expected results. Will the Deutsche Telekom stock price continue retreating?
Deutsche Telekom AG is a German telecommunication services company. Its market capitalization is €77.7 billion. The stock is trading at P/E ratio (Trailing Twelve Months) of 13.81 currently. Deutsche Telekom earned €110.35 billion revenue (ttm) and Return on Equity (ttm) of 10.59% with Return on Assets (ttm) at 3.57%. Yesterday the company reported quarterly results that beat expectations. Fourth quarter revenue increased by 4.7% to 28.9 billion euros, just above consensus estimates of 28.76 billion euros. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases were reported at 9 billion euros ($10.1 billion), also above consensus estimates of 8.83 billion euros. Deutsche Telekom reported 53.2 million customers in Germany and 45.8 million in rest of Europe. Higher revenue and earnings are bullish for stock price. However, the stock closed 5.4% lower on Thursday, which can be attributed largely to sentiment hit that Russian invasion of Ukraine caused.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1200, as the US dollar catches a fresh bid in a renewed risk-aversion wave. Reports that Russia is closing in on Kyiv is spooking markets. US inflation and Biden-NATO meeting eyed.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
Gold relatively calm in the $1900 area as US data eyed, Russia/Ukraine war rumbles on
Gold traders are taking a breather on Friday after Thursday’s big moves, with prices near flat in the $1900 area. Focus remains on the Russia/Ukraine war as fighting intensifies and the West mulls further sanctions. Upcoming US data will also be closely watched for any implications for Fed tightening expectations.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.