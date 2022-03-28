- Tata Motors stock recovery begins to run out of power.
- NYSE:TTM breaks above the key 200-day moving average but stalls.
- Tata Motors stock is still short of a large consolidation phase.
TATA Motors stock (TTM) is still trying to maintain its recent bullish momentum, but the main technical indicators show that it is beginning to lose momentum. Tata Motors is a large conglomerate that owns such brands as Jaguar and Land Rover. It is one of India's largest companies and is engaged in competition with global automakers and now also from electric vehicle stocks such as Tesla (TSLA) and Rivian (RIVN).
Tata Motors Stock News
In line with surging prices for global commodities, Tata Motors last week announced a price hike for commercial vehicles, effective from April 1.
"While the company has initiated actions to absorb a significant portion of the increased costs, at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on some residual proportion via a minimized price hike," wrote management in a statement.
Tata Motors stock rose on the back of the price hikes in direct contrast to some competitors who saw stock prices fall when they made similar announcements. Economics 101 teaches us that demand falls as prices rise. Further price hikes cannot be ruled out across the Tata Motors range as commodity prices remain elevated and show no signs of falling. Added to this are concerns about global supply chains, semiconductor chip issues, and the surging price of oil.
Online searches for electric vehicles have surged, and regular petro and diesel-powered cars are seeing sharp price falls in second-hand markets already. By contrast, the price of electric vehicles in second-hand markets is soaring. Tesla (TSLA) recently began asking Chinese customers making multiple purchases not to resell vehicles for a year in an attempt to curb profits in the soaring second-hand market.
Tata Motors Stock Forecast
We can see why TTM struggled and eventually fell back to find welcome support from the 200-day moving average. A long period of consolidation followed the breakout in October 2021. Usually, a consolidation phase is a continuation trend, so a breakout to the top of our highlighted zone should have taken place. However, failure to break $530 meant the trend lacked conviction. February 24 finally saw a powerful break lower, breaking the bottom of the zone at 460. Tata Motors stock broke sharply before eventually finding some support at the 200-day moving average.
This has served to stabilize losses, but the longer-term trend still points lower. The volume profile bars to the right of our chart show the lack of price acceptance at current levels. Back to $300 is most likely as volume is strong here, so this should act as strong support and the medium-term target. Strong resistance is at $460.
Tata Motors stock chart, daily
For those taking a more short-term view, look to key support at $427.80, shown in the 15-minute chart below.
Tata Motors chart, 15-minute
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after mixed US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively narrow channel below 1.1000 on Monday. The data from the US showed a small decline in the international trade deficit in February and the US Dollar Index stays in positive territory above 99.00. Meanwhile, retreating US T-bond yields seem to be capping the dollar's gains for the time being.
GBP/USD extends slide, tests 1.3100
GBP/USD stays under heavy bearish pressure in the early American session and tests 1.3100. Cautious comments from BOE Governor Bailey on rate outlook and the broad-based dollar strength cause the pair to push lower on Monday.
Gold drops to multi-day low, below $1,930 level amid stronger USD
Gold witnessed heavy selling on Monday and reversed the recent gains to a near two-week high. Hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine undermined the safe-haven XAU/USD. Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields, stronger USD added to the intraday selling bias.
How sustainable is the recent crypto spring
Bitcoin price has revealed a massive surge in buying pressure, leading to a significant breakout. This development has allowed plenty of altcoins to trigger an exponential uptrend.
What is the hype around GGPI?
Gores Guggenheim stock (GGPI) is the number one trending stock on Monday morning across various social media sites despite an apparent lack of definitive news flow this morning.