Charlotte de Montpellier, economist at ING, suggests that the months pass and nothing changes with regard to the negotiations between Switzerland and the EU for a framework agreement that will frame all relations between the two blocs in the future.
Key Quotes
“Summing up the situation quickly: Switzerland is reluctant to approve the draft of the agreement negotiated for years with the EU. The EU is putting pressure on Switzerland so that the agreement can be signed quickly. The main means of pressure used by the EU is halting the stock market equivalence for the Swiss Stock Exchange, which is necessary for European traders to carry out their Swiss securities transactions directly on the Swiss market.”
“The Swiss have asked the EU for "clarifications" this month in three areas - wage protection, state aid regulation and the definition of EU citizens' rights in Switzerland. If the EU was ready to give clarifications, it strongly insisted that there would be no renegotiations possible. Both sides are therefore encamped on their positions and an agreement before the end of the month seems completely impossible.”
“A European diplomat told Reuters on Friday that the European Commission will not propose to extend the equivalence regime.”
“This is perhaps a way to put pressure on Switzerland. Nonetheless, stock equivalence is more at risk than ever and without a new extension, the equivalence will expire automatically on 30 June.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh three-month highs amid broad dollar's weakness. A mixed German IFO survey fell short of triggering EUR selling as the Business Climate came in better-than-anticipated, although it decreased from the previous month.
GBP/USD retreats again, pressuring daily lows
The greenback is recovering modestly against most major rivals, with GBP/USD trading at daily lows in the 1.2720 region. Political uncertainty weighs on Sterling.
USD/JPY stages modest rebound to mid-107s in early NA session
USD/JPY finds interim support at 107.25 on Monday. US Dollar Index stays in daily range a little above 96. Wall Street opens modestly higher as investors move to sidelines.
Gold sticks to gains near multi-year tops, around $1410 region
Gold edged higher through the mid-European session on Monday and is currently placed at multi-year tops, around the $1410-11 region.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.