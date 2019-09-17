According to Jacqui Douglas, chief European macro strategist at TD Securities, today's labour market data of Sweden was exceptionally weak, with the unemployment rate jumping from 7.2% to 7.4% in August (mkt 6.8%).
Key Quotes
“The u-rate was sitting at 6.0% as recently as April; while the data can volatile, and especially so in the summer months, this trend goes well beyond choppy data.”
“In fact, the rise in the unemployment rate is on par with the speed of deterioration at the beginning of the financial crisis, and the banking and housing crisis in the early 1990s. This doesn't mean that it's bound to continue in that direction, but it is shaping up to be more serious than the rise in the unemployment rate that we saw in 2002-2004 that did not result in a recession.”
“We see two main takeaways:
- While the Riksbank was surprisingly hawkish at its last meeting, we believe that it will have to back away from its plans to raise rates around the turn of the year.
- It's worth keeping a closer eye on the housing market going forward, after the unrelenting rise increase in debt/income ratios over the last several years. Job losses raise the risk of an unhappy ending to the housing market run.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marginally higher at around 1.1020
The EUR/USD pair is trading slightly higher but within familiar levels following the German ZEW survey, which showed that sentiment improved in September. Traders cautious ahead of Fed’s announcement this Wednesday.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2400, as fear eases
The negative sentiment that ruled financial sentiment ever since the week started began easing, leading to some dollar’s selling. GBP/USD stuck ahead of the UK Supreme Court ruling on PM Johnson’s Parliament suspension.
USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00
USD/JPY found buyers once again near 108.05 despite risk-aversion on poor Chinese data, as markets gear up for key central banks' events this week. Uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal seems to keep the Yen under pressure.
Gold: Pivots around $1500 mark, above ascending trend-line/23.6% Fibo. confluence support
Gold once again managed to find some support near a 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line and has now moved into the positive territory, with bulls looking to extend the momentum further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark.
Gasoline and the Gulf
The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.