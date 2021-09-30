Stocks News and Foreast: AMNZ, GOOGL, AAPL, SQ, FB, and TSLA technical Elliott Wave analysis [Video]

NEWS | | By Peter Mathers

Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB) & Square (SQ) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Day Trading.

Stocks Elliott Wave overview: Most stocks are well into Intermediate Wave (4).

Elliott Wave analysis wave count

Amazon AMZN  Elliott Wave (4).

Alphabet GOOGL  Elliott Wave (4).

Apple AAPL  Elliott Wave (4).

Square SQ  Elliott Wave (4).

Facebook FB  Elliott Wave (4).

Tesla TSLA  Elliott Wave v of (v) of c) of B of (4).

Video chapters

00:00 Amazon Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.

09:50 Alphabet Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.

11:030 Apple Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.

14:59 Square Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.

21:19 Facebook Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.

23:35 Tesla Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.

29:10 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.

As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.

Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.

The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 as dollar retreats, US GDP eyed

EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 as dollar retreats, US GDP eyed

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, licking its wounds ahead of the European session. The US dollar turns slightly lower amid a pullback in the Treasury yields. Fed’s tapering, US debt limit, higher energy prices cast could keep the rebound in check. German CPI and US GDP awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.3450 on road to recovery

GBP/USD battles 1.3450 on road to recovery

GBP/USD is flirting with 1.3450 amid the upbeat mood and the US dollar pullback. US policymakers avoid a government shutdown, underpinning risk-on mood. Rising UK covid infections and renewed Brexit concerns add to the fuel crisis, capping the pound's upside. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD keeps downside opened towards $1717

XAU/USD keeps downside opened towards $1717

There seems to be no respite for gold price, as the risks remain skewed to the downside amid the immense strength seen in the US dollar and the Treasury yields so far this week.

Gold News

Polygon confirms 15% ascent due to recent breakthrough

Polygon confirms 15% ascent due to recent breakthrough

MATIC price broke out of its one-week consolidation on September 30, indicating the start of a new uptrend. This up-trending path that Polygon bulls will take has multiple resistance levels, which need to be breached to reach its destination.

Read more

Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy

Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy

The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period? 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures