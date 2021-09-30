Stocks News and Foreast: AMNZ, GOOGL, AAPL, SQ, FB, and TSLA technical Elliott Wave analysis [Video]

Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB) & Square (SQ) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Day Trading.
Stocks Elliott Wave overview: Most stocks are well into Intermediate Wave (4).
Elliott Wave analysis wave count
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave (4).
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave (4).
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave (4).
Square SQ Elliott Wave (4).
Facebook FB Elliott Wave (4).
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave v of (v) of c) of B of (4).
Video chapters
00:00 Amazon Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
09:50 Alphabet Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
11:030 Apple Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
14:59 Square Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
21:19 Facebook Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
23:35 Tesla Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
29:10 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 as dollar retreats, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, licking its wounds ahead of the European session. The US dollar turns slightly lower amid a pullback in the Treasury yields. Fed’s tapering, US debt limit, higher energy prices cast could keep the rebound in check. German CPI and US GDP awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3450 on road to recovery
GBP/USD is flirting with 1.3450 amid the upbeat mood and the US dollar pullback. US policymakers avoid a government shutdown, underpinning risk-on mood. Rising UK covid infections and renewed Brexit concerns add to the fuel crisis, capping the pound's upside.
XAU/USD keeps downside opened towards $1717
There seems to be no respite for gold price, as the risks remain skewed to the downside amid the immense strength seen in the US dollar and the Treasury yields so far this week.
Polygon confirms 15% ascent due to recent breakthrough
MATIC price broke out of its one-week consolidation on September 30, indicating the start of a new uptrend. This up-trending path that Polygon bulls will take has multiple resistance levels, which need to be breached to reach its destination.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?