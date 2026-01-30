Stocks: Mixed performance amid tech weakness – HSBC

US stocks mostly fell on Thursday, driven by losses in tech shares as investor concerns over AI capital expenditures resurfaced. European and Asian stock markets traded mixed, notes HSBC.

Market overview and key movements

"US stocks mostly fell on Thursday, led by losses in tech shares amid renewed investor concerns over hefty AI capex. The S&P 500 ended a volatile session 0.1% lower, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.7%."

"The Euro Stoxx 50 lost 0.7%. The German DAX dropped 2.1% on tech stock weakness, while the French CAC closed almost flat (+0.1%)."

"Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended flat, and Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.0%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively, as media reports of easing of property sector regulations lifted developer shares. Elsewhere, India’s Sensex was up 0.3%."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)