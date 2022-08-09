On the economic data front, investors are awaiting the release of China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is due on Wednesday. As per the market consensus, China’s inflation is expected to shift higher to 2.9% from the prior release of 2.5%. An increment by 40 basis points (bps) could force the People’s Bank of China to sound neutral rather than featuring a dovish stance. This might have a significant on the steel prices ahead.

Earlier, steel prices were declining abruptly on China’s ailing real estate sector and decarbonization goals. Construction activities for domestic real estate and infrastructure were halted whose consequences were faced by steel mill owners. The steel mill owners were facing losses due to a pile-up of steel stockpiles. Therefore, a halt in production was relevant for them rather than continue operating the furnace.

Steel prices have rebounded sharply after bottoming out in July as demand forecasts have improved after robust iron ore purchases in July. China’s iron ore purchases have risen by 3.1% in July from a year earlier and by 3% on monthly basis. The conclusion of the monsoon season in various provinces of China and other parts of Asia has compelled the think tanks in the market to step up their forecasts for steel demand.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.