"Ukraine continues to target Russian energy infrastructure; it claims to have struck refineries in Krasnodar and Syzran. Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure through August led to a spike in domestic fuel prices and saw the government extend a ban on gasoline exports. If these attacks intensify, it could support product cracks. This could potentially lead to lower export volumes of refined products and increased exports of crude oil, resulting from lower domestic refinery runs."

"The latest positioning data show that speculators bought 23,848 lots of ICE Brent over the last reporting week, leaving them with a net long position of 206,543 lots, a move predominantly driven by fresh buying. Meanwhile, for NYMEX WTI, speculators continue to sell, reducing net longs by 5,461 lots to 24,225 lots. This is the smallest position that speculators have held since January 2007. The market remains focused on expectations for a substantial surplus through 2026."

"The mild reaction may suggest the market is becoming increasingly numb towards sanction risks. And that to be effective, sanctions would likely need US backing. Up until now, the US has only imposed secondary tariffs on India for its purchases of Russian oil, not other key players like China. While some leaders in Europe are pushing for sanctions on buyers of Russian energy, the EU remains a significant buyer of natural gas from Russia, both in the form of pipeline gas via TurkStream, as well as LNG shipments."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.